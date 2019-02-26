J & D Pierce Contracts announced as new sponsor for race at Ayr course

Ayr Racecourse has announced a brand news sponsor for the third richest jumps race in Scotland.

J & D Pierce Contracts will sponsor the 2019 running of the £100,000 Novices’ Championship Handicap Chase at Ayr Racecourse on Saturday April 13 – Coral Scottish Grand National Saturday.

The company, based in Glengarnock, Ayrshire, is the country’s foremost structural steelwork contractor employing more than 350 staff and specialising in the design, fabrication, painting and site erection of structural steelwork, working with some of the biggest construction projects in the for over 40 years.

The Novices’ Championship Handicap Chase race was run for the first time last year and was a huge success attracting a quality field of 17 runners and producing a really exciting finish with the Irish trained Crosshue Boy winning. A host of leading trainers including Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton, Alan King and Warren Greatrex had runners in the contest.

Ayr Racecourse Managing Director David Brown said : “Sponsors are vital to the continued success of racing at Ayr and it’s always a pleasure to welcome not only a new sponsor but one that has its HQ in Ayrshire.

“The Novices’ Championship Chase was a very exciting addition to the Coral Scottish Grand National Saturday card last year and provides another highly competitive quality race on what is the finest day’s jumps racing in Scotland.

“I look forward to welcoming J &; D Pierce Contracts to Ayr in April.”

J & D Pierce Contracts Managing Director Derek Pierce said : “J & D Pierce are delighted to be involved with this fantastic event for the first time. As an Ayrshire business, we like to support organisations such as the iconic Ayr Racecourse, and we look forward to a successful partnership between Ayr Racecourse and J & D Pierce.”