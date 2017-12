Maybole prizewinners

Maybole Bowling Club prizes for 2017 were presented by Mrs S Chapman to the following winners

CLUB CHAMPION (Gent’s) Wm. Kennedy, runner-up W. J. Grant

PRESIDENT’S CUP Wm. Kennedy, runner-up Wm McKean

VICE PRESIDENT’S CUP Wm. Kennedy, runner-up John Carlyle

SENIOR TROPHY Wm. Kennedy, runner-up Derek Walker

MATTHEW REID PAIRS Wm. McKean/Wm. Kennedy, runner up Alex Menzies/Derek Walker

MIXED TWO BOWL PAIRS Reba Murray/Derek Walker. runner-up Avril Reid/Anne Walker

MIXED PAIRS Reba Murray/Wm Kennedy, runner-up Pat Webster/Derek Walker

MIXED TRIPLES Reba Murray/Avril Reid/ runner-up Anne Walker/ Wm Bissett/Wm. McKean

PETER MCEWAN SHIELD Jean Thomson/Alex Menzies, runner-up Helen Sloan/Tommy Thomson

TOM HIND MEMORIAL CUP Anne Walker, runner-up Wm Bissett

Wm BULLOCH TROPHY Sandra Clark, runner-up Anne Walker

MEMORIAL PARK CUP Pat Webster, runner-up Anne Walker

NOMINATED MNIXED PAIRS Anne Walker/Derek Walker, runner-up Pat Webster/Wm Bissett

PEGGY KILPATRICK TROPHY Anne Walker/Derek Walker, runner-up Rea Dewar/Wm Kennedy

CLUB CHAMPION (Ladies) Sandra Clark, runner-up Rea Dewar

PRESIDENT’S CUP Sandra Clark, runner-up Rea Dewar

VICE PRESIDENT’S CUP Pat Webster, runner-up Helen Sloan

LADIES PAIRS Jean Thomson/Anne Walker, runner-up Rea Dewar/Sandra Clark

SENIOR LADIES PAIRS Reba Murray/Helen Sloan, runner-up Rea Dewar/Anne Walker