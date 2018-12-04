Mixed fortunes for Ayr riders at Scottish Cyclo Cross Championships

Ayrshire riders had mixed fortuntes at the Scottish Cyclo Cross Championships on Sunday, with Harry McGarvie and Alex McAllister picking up the area’s best results with a fourth place each.

The event was promoted by Sandy Wallace Cycles and staged over a very technical course in the grounds of Fife College, Dunfermline.

Riders found the conditions very soft, over a mixture of surfaces and undulating ground.

The best result for the Ayrshire contingent was that of young Harry McGarvie in the Junior event. He just missed a podium place by taking fourth position in his race, which was won by Rory McGuire.

In the veteran ladies’ category the best placed Ayrshire rider was Janet Tait, riding for Dooleys Cycling Club, who finished in eighth position. Janet also took the accolade of fastest Ayrshire woman on the day.

Aileen Fisher, captain of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club, finished 11th, with Fiona Walker of Kilmaurs in 13th position.

Lorna Sloan of Walkers Cycling Club finished eighth in her category – meaning she was the joint highest placed Ayrshire woman on the afternoon.

In the men’s Masters event, Alex McAllister, of The Roads club, just failed to gain a podium place by taking fourth position – the second Ayrshire rider to narrowly miss out on a bronze medal on the day. The event was won by Gregor Grant.

Fraser Tait, of The Roads club, got off to a good start and was doing well against the top cyclo cross riders in this category, until a mishap caused by a puncture in lap five, which put paid to any chance of a top 10 place. Fraser ended up finishing in 20th out of a field of 60 which, when you consider the unfortunate puncture, is more than a respectable finishing position.

Sadly, then, no medals for Ayrshire – but two fourth place finishes and a further two riders inside the top 10 is quite far from a bad day at the office.

Meanwhile, a somewhat depleted club run on Sunday covered a shorter circuit from Alloway, by way of Straiton and Crosshill, before taking the homeward leg past Maybole and along the coast road.

Earlier in the week, Dave Allan clocked up a nice run of 50-plus, miles cycling past Tarbolton, Mauchline, Catrine and the Cumnocks before heading homewards.

This week, all roads lead to Rozelle Park where, on Sunday, Round 1 of The Super Quaich Cyclo Cross Series takes place. Read about that in next week’s Gazette.