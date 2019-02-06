New sponsor for Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr

Commercial Property Maintenance Services (CPMS) is to sponsor the 2019 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr Racecourse, the richest and most prestigious hurdle race in Scotland and one of the most valuable handicap hurdles in the United Kingdom.

The Grade 2 contest, which carries a prize fund of £105,000, will be run this year on Saturday, April 13, and will be screened live on ITV’s main channel as part of the Coral Scottish Grand National coverage.

The race has grown in stature over the past few years and, in 2018, was won by the Sue Smith-trained Midnight Shadow, whose subsequent wins included the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

CPMS managing director Charlie Shiells said: “We are delighted and proud to be sponsoring such a historic and prestigious race as the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Ayr Racecourse, Scotland’s premier horse racing venue, and to being part of the biggest day of the year in Scottish jumps racing.”

The Scottish Champion Hurdle was first run in 1966 and awarded Grade 2 status in 1991. Previous winners include Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Captain Christy in 1973, and Alderbrook, who won the race in 1996.