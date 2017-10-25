Opening meeting of Ayr 2017-18 jumps season

The opening meeting of the 2017-2018 Jumps season at Ayr Racecourse takes place on Monday October 30 with a six race card.

The first race is a two and a half mile maiden hurdle due off at 1.30 pm and the card runs through until the closing national hunt flat race over two miles at 4.20 pm.

The feature race is a two mile handicap chase at 3.50 pm.

several leading northern trainers are looking likely to be represented in the feature race including Lucinda Russell, Nicky Richards, Martin Todhunter, James Ewart and Nick Alexander.

There is also a competitive looking two and a half mile Limited Handicap Chase at 2.40pm.

this is a race which was won last year by the Iain Jardine trained So Satisfied.

Jockeys likely to be in action include Brian Hughes, Henry Brooke, Danny Cook and Will Kennedy.

Ayr also races on Saturday November 4 when the Tennent’s Raceday boasts £100,000 in prize-money.

Top races that day include the £30,000 Tennent’s Cup Scottish Champion Hurdle Trial run over two miles. For more information on racing at Ayr call 01292 264179 or go online at www.ayr-racecourse.co.uk