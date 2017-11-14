Prizewinners night in Girvan

Last Saturday night was an important night for Girvan Golf Club as it was the night they presented all the prize winners with their trophies.

The event was held in the Clubhouse which was followed by an excellent meal courtesy of Maggie’s Pantry.

The prize winners are as follows: New Year Cup- M. Swan, Harry Steel Scratch- W. McMeikan, Harry Steel Nett-W. Roberts Jnr., Dryborough Cup-J. Baillie, Finnies Shield-W. Roberts & W. Roberts Jnr., RNLI-T. McFeely, Cockburn Medal-G. Stewart, Seniors-G. Hilliard, Alginate Bogey-P. McCluskey, Swee-D. Clark, Bob Tait-D. Earle, George Robb-G. Mackintosh, Alex. Thomson handicap-.M. Morgan, scratch J. Madden, Grant Cup-D. Earle, Walter Linton-J. Crawford, Ford McCartney-W. McCluskey, Andy Hay-D. Clark, T.&. H. McCrindle-D. MacIntyre & B. McDowall, W.D. McKie-R. Oliphant, Dalqharran Cup-J. Baillie, Gents Fourball-T. Scobie & R. McEvoy, Ardmillan Cup-J. Galloway, Fergus McCrindle-A. Kerr, Millennium Cup-D. Inglus, Captain’s prize-S. White, Heneage Medal –P. Morrison, Lloyd Wilson-D. Inglis & J. Cameron, 36 Hole-B. McCutcheon, Two’s-P. McCluskey, Glendoune-S. Stamper & F. Docherty, Doig-D. Inglis, Gary Bryden Jug-M. Campbell,- Stevenson Trophy-S. Stamper, Club Championship Handicap-P. McCluskey, Championship 2nd. Class- A. Clark, Club Champion-G. Mackintosh. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to all the entrants as without them there would be no winners. Captain James Baillie said how delighted he was to be presiding over the annual dinner and prize giving particularly as he was a winner himself.

He thanked Jack Galloway for polishing the trophies and for having them engraved. He went on to thank all the Committee particularly Robert McMaster for all the help and advice he had received throughout the season and called upon Michael White, a long serving Committee member and member of Girvan Golf Club, to come up and present the trophies.

Michael on completion of his duties thanked the Captain for the honour he had bestowed on him and he had had great pleasure in presented all the trophies even though he was not a winner. The Captain finished by thanking all those who had attended the dinner and prize giving. QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK; A quotation which seems apt as you get older ‘If I start thinking of something too far ahead, I’ll forget something’. Gerald Ford in 1984 ‘I know that I am getting better at golf because I am hitting fewer spectators .’

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; Whew! It has certainly been cold, I do not know whether the ball flies further in cold or warm weather, but let that not detract from all those that wish to play in icy conditions on the assumption that they will be driving very long distances. I was at the Armistice service at the War Memorial on Sunday and was pleased to see so many people there particularly in that cold wind. Well done to all the youngsters from the various groups there to pay their respects. It was a good service under a bright blue sky but an icy wind. It is well known that in Scotland the four seasons can appear in one day, so make the most of it and choose the sunny times to play golf. A cloud can gather at any moment and that could presage rain so do not forget the brolly. But as always enjoy your golf..