Stagecoach on board as bus firm sponsor race at Scottish Grand National

Bus giant Stagecoach is to sponsor a race at Scotland’s richest horseracing meeting – the Coral Scottish Grand National Festival.

The Stagecoach West Scotland Handicap Hurdle will be run on Friday, April 12, the opening day of the Festival, and is the company’s first-ever horse race sponsorship.

The race is a three-mile handicap hurdle and the corresponding contest last year attracted runners from a host of leading trainers, including Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Alan King.

Ayr Racecourse managing director David Brown said : “I am delighted that Stagecoach is sponsoring on the opening day of the Coral Scottish Grand National Festival.

“Sponsors are the lifeblood of our sport and to have as big a company as Stagecoach putting its name to a race is great for Ayr Racecourse.

“It is also very apt as Stagecoach plays a huge role on big race days at Ayr, ferrying passengers to and from the course.”

Stagecoach West Scotland managing director Sam Greer said: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s Scottish Grand National Festival.” A free shuttle service will be running between

Ayr Bus Station and the racecourse for those travelling down on our X77 express service from Glasgow on April 12.