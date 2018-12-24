Stagecoach to run special Ayr Racecourse services

All roads lead to Ayr on January 2 when the race course stages its traditional New Year Raceday featuring seven exciting races.

And those attending need not worry about how to get to and from the track as Stagecoach will be operating services on the day including the ever popular X77 Express from Glasgow to Ayr, which will run hourly from 8.55am until 17.55pm.

And after racing, Stagecoach will run a shuttle service from the racecourse for those meeting the last two X77 services between Ayr Bus Station and Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow. Shuttles will leave at 4:30pm and 5:30pm from Ayr Racecourse to Ayr Bus Station to meet the X77 for travellers and racegoers looking to make it to Glasgow.

To help racegoers have an even better day Stagecoach are also promoting a special ticket for groups of four.

While those travelling individually will pay £12 return, groups of up to four can buy a dayrider for only £24 – just £6 each and a saving of 50%.

Links to Stagecoach Festive timetables can be found here online.

New Year Raceday is one of the highlights of the jumps season at Ayr and the first race is due off at12.30pm.

The feature race is a Class three 2m 5f handicap hurdle with £15,800 in prize-money – the richest jumps prize of the day in the United Kingdom.

The main supporting contests are a two mile handicap chase and a twp mile novices’ hurdle, with the latter won in January this year by the highly rated Better Getalong from the Nicky Richards yard.

Gates are open at 11am with the action concluding with a national hunt flat race at 3.45pm.

And after racing a live band will play in the Princess Royal Suite in the Club area for three hours with a DJ in the Ayrshire Suite.

For more information on racing at Ayr call 01292 264179 or go online at www.ayr-racecourse.co.uk.