Week begins with new jumps season at Ayr featuring top line-up

The 2018-19 jumps season at Ayr Racecourse gets under way on Monday, October 29 with a six-race card.

The action kicks off at 12.55pm with a two-mile four furlong maiden hurdle which could see some southern based trainers sending young horses on the long trip north.

The two-mile EBF Stallions Novices Hurdle, at 1.30pm, was won last year by the highly-rated Better Getalong from the Nicky Richards yard.

The same stable is likely to have a runner in the race again this year.

The Novices Limited Handicap Chase over two mile four furlongs at 2.05pm is expected to attract some top chasing prospects and is one of two feature races on the card – the other one being a three chase.

This is a meeting normally targeted by leading trainer Lucinda Russell, who had two winners last year – the year of her Grand National triumph – and is likely to have a few runners again.

Other trainers with horses in action should include Nick Alexander, Mike Smith and Keith Dalgleish.

Gates are open at 11am, with the final race on the card due off at 3.50 pm.