Windfarm cash bonanza for Dailly bowling club

Dailly Bowling Club are celebrating following an award of £4,820 from the Hadyard Hill Community Fund to support improvements to their club house.

The award will help to improve amenities within the locker room, the kitchen and the outdoor space.

Barbara Wason, Club Secretary, said: “The grant will be a breath of fresh air for our small club. Our club has been struggling over the last few years so this grant will help refurbish and update our facilities to the benefit of the wider community of Dailly, encouraging new memberships. The whole community can use the club for events and activities, which without this grant may not have been possible. Foundation Scotland and Voluntary Action South Ayrshire (VASA) also gave us friendly assistance with the application process as well as giving guidance and support on how to drive our club forward in the future.”

Gareth Shields, Community Investment Manager added: “It’s great to see the fund benefit the whole community. SSE hope that many more community organisations across the three community council areas come forward to benefit from the fund.” The next application deadline is 17th January 2018. Further information c at www.hadyardhill.org.uk