Youngster Harry McGarvie of Ayr Burners wins Cyclo Cross Series

Last weekend saw the final round of the Scottish Cyclo Cross Series, with local youngster Harry McGarvie of Ayr Burners winning the competition overall.

In the junior event – which was stage six out of six in the series, staged at Knockroon Loch – Harry took second on the podium behind Charlie Alridge, the winner.

Harry managed to sustain excellent performances throughout the series to become the overall winner.

Ayrshire women also featured in the top places in the series, with Fiona Walker, of Walkers Cycling, Kilmaurs, taking fifth place in her category. Lorna Sloan of Fullarton Wheelers also took fifth place in her category. Fiona’s father, the evergreen John Walker, of Walker’s Cycling, was second in his category.

Fraser Tait of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club put up a strong performance and managed to secure 15th place. Fraser missed out in the series standings, having missed the Bute Race, but still managed to secure 17th place out of 123 competitors.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, a large group of club members took to the Southern Byways, with a 60-mile loop taking in the delights of Glenalla Fell to South Balloch, by way of the Stinchar Valley.

With a fast descent and tail wind, the club left the Girvan Valley before taking a homeward route by Pennyglen and the coast road. Club captain Aileen Fisher was again congratulated for her choice.

The midweek group clocked up nearly 70 miles by a run that took in east Ayrshire roads by way of Mauchline, Catrine and Cronberry. The homeward leg was by Skares and over by Patna and the Girvan Valley.