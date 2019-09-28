Calum Hill

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures

The race to hit the top of the leaderboard is in full swing thanks to a dramatic day two at the Dunhill.

All pictures thanks to Getty Images.

Kinross golfer Calum Hill, a former member at Aberdour GC, is very much in the mix to lift the trophy.

Can our local hope go all the way?

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen lines up his putt.

Musician Huey Lewis is a mainstay at the tournament.

