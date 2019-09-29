Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Final day - as it happened.

It's Sunday at the Old Course and there are plenty still in with chances of lifting the trophy in a few hours.

Keep refreshing for rolling updates from the day's play.

* HE'S DONE IT! A par on 18 hands Victor Perez the Dunhill title on -22.

* Southgate, needing a birdie, can only find the back of the green on 18 with his approach. Perez puts his to withing 8 foot. Looks like he'll become the first Frenchman to get his hands on the Dunhill.

* Southgate bogeys 17! Perez now has one hand on the trophy.

* Robert MacIntyre: "I just finished in the middle of the pack this week, but I feel like I should have been knocking on the door again, but it just wasn't to be this week.​"

* Perez and Southgate both have birdie putts on 16 to take the outright lead but neither can take advantage.

* Three birdies in a row suddenly throws Lagergren into the mix on -22. He needs to keep that going with holes running out fast. (16:30pm)

* Who will flinch first? It's a two way battle for the title between Perez and Southgate. Both are locked on -22 with just four to play. (16:15pm)

* It's tight at the top! Perez and Southgate now share the lead on -22.

* Heading into the closing few holes of this year's Dunhill. Southgate holds a two shot advantage over Perez and just needs to hold his nerve to complete the win. (15:40pm)

* The battle to win the team event is going to the wire. Team McIlroy need to birdie their final hole to draw level with Tommy Fleetwood's team. (15:15pm)

* Tommy Fleetwood looks set to birdie his final hole and post a clubhouse lead on -19. (15:00pm)

* Southgate nudges back into the lead again with a run of four birdies in five holes.

* It's becoming a shootout between Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate. A birdie for the Frenchman on 8 moves him to -22 alongside his playing partner at the top of the leaderboard.

* Englishman Matthew Southgate, chasing his first European Tour win in his 140th appearance, is out in front on his own at -22. (14:11pm)

* Massive move by Russell Knox who makes four birdies in five holes. His playing partner Alex Noren is also creeping closer to the top of the leaderboard thanks to a couple of birdies and an eagle. (13:05 pm)

* The damage done by three early bogeys from Calum Hill is reduced by two birdies. Been an up and down opening few holes from the Kinross Challenge Tour leader. (12:50 pm)

* An early bogey by Matthew Southgate hands Frenchman Victor Perez the outright lead on -20. But there's a chasing pack, with Tony Finau, Eddie Pepperell and Alex Noren just a few shots behind. (12:40pm)

* Couple of bogeys now for Hill and sadly he slips a few places down the leaderboard. (12:00)

* Sadly a bogey to start for Calum Hill and he drops to -14. (11:40 am)

* If you're heading up to the Old Course today then wrap up - the wind is certainly blowing. But no rain and the wind is forecast to drop. Only £20 to get in to what will be a terrific final day. (11:16 am)

* Leading Scot is again Calum Hill, from Kinross, and a former member of Aberdour GC. He's on -15 and five off the lead. (11:06 am)

* It's the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate lead the field by 2 on -20. (11:03 am)