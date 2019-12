Dailly Boxer Arran McGarvie won his second professional fight by a first at round TKO against Irish boxer Steven McGuireat the Crown Plaza Hotel, Glasgow in front of sold out crowd.

Arran has thanked trainers Sam Mullen and David McInally at Doon Valley Boxing Club and also to all his sponsors and fans for their continued support. His next scheduled fight is March 21 at the Trump Turnberry Hotel.