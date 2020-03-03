Ayr Racecourse showpiece event still amongst the UK’s most popular

The Coral Scottish Grand National has retained its position as the fourth biggest race in terms of betting turnover in the UK.

Figures recently published by bookmaking giant Ladbrokes Coral for 2019 see Scotland’s richest race behind only the Grand National, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Derby.

And it attracts more money in bets than races like the Champion Hurdle, King George V1 Chase, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Ascot Gold Cup, Coral-Eclipse, 2,000 Guineas and the King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Ayr contest is the only one north of Aintree in the top 20 which features no fewer than 11 Cheltenham races.

Ayr Racecourse managing director David Brown says the race remains pivotal to the British sporting calendar.

He said: “This underlines yet again just how important a race the Coral Scottish Grand National is.

“Not only does it sell out many weeks in advance it also attracts a television audience in excess of a million viewers and sits proudly in fourth spot in the table of betting turnover.

“These are serious credentials which myself and the team at Ayr are fiercely proud of.

“We look forward to another terrific race on April 18 this year.”