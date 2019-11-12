Course’s gold standard

Ayr Racecourse has retained the prestigious ROA Gold Standard Award for 2019.

The accolade comes from the Racehorse Owners Association, the body that has represented racehorse owners for more than 70 years.

The course was announced as winner recently, a just reward for the work which has been going to improve the facility.

Ayr Racecourse managing director David Brown said: “I am thrilled we have once again received the ROA Gold Standard Award.

“This accolade reflects the high standards that we set and present to our visiting owners.”

The course continues to host some of the nation’s top races in front of packed out stands.

ROA chief executive and chairman of the ROA raceday committee, Charlie Liverton, said: “We offer our congratulations to courses receiving the Gold Standard this year.

“They each proved that whilst capital expenditure can reap rewards, it is often those that think outside the box that get the highest accolades.”

The ROA Gold Standard rewards and recognises tracks that provide an excellent experience to owners with a runner on the day.

The final decision regarding the 2019 Award winners was made by the ROA Raceday Committee.

The winners of the Most Improved and Racecourse of the Year Awards in both categories will be announced at the ROA Horseracing Awards dinner on Thursday, December 12 in London.