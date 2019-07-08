Jennifer won’t be giving up her crown easily

Jennifer George will be defending her 2018 Scottish Championship title in two weeks.

A member of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club, Jennifer competes in the colors of her main club Torelli Brother, and was given a massive boost last week when she was selected for the Women’s Three Day Tour of Scotland.

The first ever womens tour of Scotland is set to be an outstanding world class permanent UCI calendar professional race fixture. The three day, three stage race will be contested by many of the top women’s teams in the world – plus the cream of Great Britain and Scotland’s female cycling talent. The tour will be celebrating cycling over three days in five cities, and scores of towns and villages along the 350km route.

More information will follow on details where the tour may be seen.

• With the club about to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year, when past club champions of yester year will be invited to a special event, it was with great sadness to learn of the death of one of the finest racing cyclists. Michael Mason passed away after a short illness.

A club spokesman said: “Mick as he was known by his club mates held Junior and Senior Best All Rounder Championships for the club, as well as the Ayrshire and Dumfriesshire Cycling Association, for whom he competed for on numerous occasions.

“Mick was also a club record holder at various distances. The club sends its condolensces to his wife Betty and family.

“His funeral will be held at Masonhill Crematorium on Thursday 11th July at 11;15 am.”