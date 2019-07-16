Magnificent seven to start for Ayr who now look to build on cup rout

Ayr United went into last night’s Betfred Cup tie with Livingston with a huge spring in the step.

The Honest Men got off to as convincing a start as you could have hoped for, ripping hapless Berwick Rangers to pieces 7-0 in the opener on Saturday.

The Livi game was scheduled to be played as we went to print with Ian McCall’s men then hosting League One club Falkirk on Saturday.

Manager McCall was understandably delighted with his side’s slick performance at the weekend.

He said: “We had four, five or six ballplayers on the pitch at one time, and some of the passing, movement and skills was just great to watch.”

Ahead of the Berwick game the club announced the return of Ross Doohan on loan from Celtic.

The ‘keeper played 47 times for the club last season and quickly established himself as a fans favourite.

He also came very close to beating the club’s long standing shut out record with 20 over the course of the season.

McCall added: “This was a deal I knew I wanted to happen from early last season.

“Ross integrated himself to Ayr United and he was an absolute credit to himself, his family and to Celtic Football Club.

“We are delighted to get the deal over the line.”