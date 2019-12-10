National awar for Maybole’s Gary for his dedication to improve well-being

Maybole’s Gary McLaughlin was among the winners at the 2019 Sunday Mail sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards after picking up the Local Hero award.

Gary has driven walking football to massive growth in the last few years as Chairperson of Walking Football Scotland (WFS).

From its birth in 2012, walking football, through the efforts of Gary and Walking Football Scotland now offers activity across Scotland with 97 member groups, 135 sessions weekly attracting over 3,000 participants.

For the last three years he has travelled extensively across Scotland, at his own expense, offering support and advice on creating walking football programmes and has become a local hero in many communities.

Gary has helped to raise the profile and participation in walking football amongst an older, difficult to reach group of adults.

A star-studded guest list gathered on 5 December in Glasgow to celebrate another exceptional year for Scottish sport.

Other big winners on the night included Josh Taylor who won Scottish Sports Personality of the Year, the Scottish women’s hockey team won Team of the Year and cyclist Charlie Aldridge won Young Sports Personality of the Year.