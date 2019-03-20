Ollie Kelly picks up Youth Trophy as mountain biking season begins

With the cyclocross season now finished, the off-road members of Ayr Roads Harry Fairbairn are turning their focus on the mountain biking season.

The first event took place at Cathrin Braes on Sunday, with John Gemmell and Fraser Tait competing for the club.

Ollie's award

The 2019 series comprises six events run by Glasgow Riderz, stretching from Deeside to the Tweed Valley.

On a tough, and very muddy, course with technical steep descents, John came fourth in the super vet category. Brendan Roe, from Dunfermline CC, took top spot on the day.

Fraser, a newcomer to this discipline, was in the grand veteran category and came a credible 15th. Grant Ferguson, British champion, won the afternoon race.

On Friday, Rory Webster headed up to Gifford in the hope of getting a start in the oversubscribed road race, promoted by Edinburgh RC.

It was the 13th year the race had been held and is part of the East and Central Scotland Road Race Series.

Unfortunately, owing to wintery weather, the race was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Scottish National Champions Series and Award winners were celebrated at the Roll of Honour and awards ceremony last weekend.

Team Scotland Commonwealth Games athletes Isla Short, Mark Stewart, Katie Archibald, Louise Haston and John Archibald did a Q&A session at the event.

Club member Ollie Kelly picked up the Youth C Boys Omnium trophy – a fantastic achievement for the youngster and the club.