Pedal power from Ayr racers as ladies squad enjoys a silver service

The Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club team of nine men and three women joined over 200 other time triallists to compete in the Georgetown Cup.

The event was promoted by the Velopreda Cycling Club and took place on a short seven mile course at Georgetown, Renfrewshire.

The cup is an inter-club challenge awarded to the team with the fastest eight riders on combined time for men and the fastest team of three women. Ayrshire fielded two teams; Ayr Roads and Fullarton Wheelers.

The Ayr club were without a full team in the men’s event, but were hopeful their ladies team of Aileen Fisher, Beth Macrae and Charlotte Robb would put up a good performance against the stronger Glasgow and District Teams.

On the day, they did just that, finishing with a silver medal, in a combined time of 56 minutes 27 seconds.

They also broke the previous ladies record by three seconds, before the Glasgow Green CC ladies team came in with a time of 55.48 to take gold and set a new ladies record for the course. In the main event, the overall win went to Glasgow Green CC in a combined time of 2.07.43, also a new team record.

Ayr Roads Team finished in eighth place in a time of 2.16.57. Immediately after competing at Renfrew, the Ayr club members headed to Straiton to assist in the Tour of Britain Road Race where the club had been invited to man the King of the Mountains Hill prime at Lamdoughty Hill.

Michael Curran and John Gemmell chose to compete in the 25-mile mountain time trial.

The Tour of the Campsies is run over a challenging course with a timed section on the iconic Crow Road climb section at the very start.

Michael finished first Ayrshire Club rider in 1.06.54 with John finishing in 1.16.00.

On Thursday night the 10/mile TT times were: Michael Curran 22.15, Calum Macdonald22.41, Tom Gooding-Hill 23.37, Harry Brawley 23.44, Duncan McArthur24.17, Iain Fisher 24.41, Aileen Fisher 25.38, Beth Macrae 25.53, John Gemmell 26.00. The event was supposed to be the last evening 10-mile TT of the season but by popular demand the club agreed to hold one more evening 10 (this Thursday), subject to light conditions.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the main club run headed for the South Ayrshire hill country by way Glenalla with a stop at Barr recording a good 55 miles distance.

Others chose the eastern parts of the county taking in a 50 mile circuit of the Cumnocks and returning by Skares, with a third group clocking up 60 miles by way of the Nick o’ Balloch circuit.

There are a few open events remaining with the Drumclog Road Race, the Isle of Bute week-end and the Tour de Trossachs Mountain TT, befor the onset of the Cyclo- Cross Season. Ayr Roads will be competing in all three.

The club hill climb championship will be held on Sunday 12th October on Carwinshoch Hill.