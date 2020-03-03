Slick surface suits United down to the ground

Mark Kerr was delighted with the style of his side’s win at Alloa and said the Somerset Park men used the conditions to their advantage.

A 2-0 victory in the Wee County helped United reinforce their place inside the Championship top four.

The group below is packed but Kerr reckons that, if Ayr continue to perform how they did on Saturday, then they’ll ensure a place in the end of season play-offs.

The Somerset Park boss told AUTV: “I really enjoyed the game,” he said.

“I’ve spoken about the standard of pitches bringing us down and that’s a concern but we stepped up at Alloa.

“We couldn’t have any excuses with the surface they have and we used it brilliantly.

“It was enjoyable to be part of.”

Saturday’s win came thanks to goals in either half from Aaron Drinan and Allan Forrest.

Kerr was delighted with the attacking threat from his side.

He added: “We were putting balls into the box and asking questions.

“In this league you just have to keep putting it in there.

“When you have great footballers, like we have, who get into pockets, sometimes it takes away from getting shots on goal and flashing balls across the face of goal.

“That’s something I want us to do more of.”

On Tuesday night, as we were going to press, Ayr were scheduled to welcome Dundee United to Somerset Park.

At the weekend Robbie Neilson’s side’s city rivals then make the journey south to meet Kerr’s men.

Dundee currently sit one place and two points behind Ayr.