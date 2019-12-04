Sponsorship boost for Ayr Rugby as Trump Turnberry comes to the fore

Trump Turnberry will sponsor Ayr Rugby for its 2019/2020 season.

The partnership will allow Turnberry to work alongside the Ayrshire club in their quest to deliver rugby to all, whilst contributing towards education, wellbeing, employment and inclusiveness across the Ayrshire community.

The hotel has focused its sponsorship on the Ayr ladies and junior teams.

Ayr Ladies; which was formed in 2012 and have risen quickly to compete in the top tier of Scottish women’s rugby, will display the Turnberry logo on their shirts as part of the partnership.

The partnership with Ayr Rugby will also see Turnberry named as the sponsor for the Ayr Rugby Mini Tournament.

Ayr Rugby has recently announced the launch of the new semi-professional Super6 side, the Ayrshire Bulls.

This positive development in the club teams also brings about the signing of Scotland internationalist, Gordon Reid to the Ayrshire Bulls.

‘Gordy’ has recently returned from Japan after competing in the Scotland team at the Rugby World Cup.

Jim McKay, Ayr RFC President, said: “It is great to have Turnberry on board as a prestigious, internationally renowned brand and an Ayrshire hotel with close ties to the community.”