South Ayrshire Tigers to host open day

South Ayrshire Tigers Powerchair Football Club would like to welcome powerchair users, of all ages and abilities, to come along to Whitletts Activity Centre in Ayr between 3.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, March 7, to take part in free taster sessions.

The club was established in 2015 by South Ayrshire Council and South Ayrshire Access to Sport and is now a registered charity, with 12 full -time members. The main aim of the club is to offer powerchair football opportunities to powerchair users who live in the Ayrshire area. The players have a range of disabilities and either choose to play for fun or competitively. The club caters for all abilities.

South Ayrshire Tigers compete in the Scottish Powerchair Football League, sponsored by Muscular Dystrophy UK, and run by the Scottish Powerchair Football Association (SPFA).

Players compete by either having special bumpers attached to their own wheelchair or, for more serious competition, players use specially modified club-owned chairs, which are faster and more responsive. If you are a powerchair user, go along on a Thursday or get in touch by emailing southarshiretigerspfc@gmail.com. If you would like to find out more about the club, visit its website at www.southayrshiretigerspfc.weebly.com.