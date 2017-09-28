Age Concern welcome for all aged from nine to 90

The Rotary Club of Girvan has just made a small donation to Age Concern Girvan who operate from Duff Street in the town.

Margaret Davidson, the head chef, is a smashing cook and serves up meals three times a week to all those who drop in.

The centre’s purpose is to try and prevent loneliness and they do this by offering a happy place and a meal three times a week. Margaret keeps a spotless kitchen and the smell of good food makes any visit a pleasure.

The centre is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and all are welcome from 11am with the meal served at 12. A main course will costs £2.50 and you will enjoy it. You can have three courses if you wish.

The club also offers outings and have just come back from a sail on the Irish ferry where they had dancing and bingo during their cruise. They also have a walking club which is very popular.

Rotarian Alistair Wallace said: “The chairperson of the whole operation is Mrs Trisha Watts. Trisha is keen to stress that all are welcome to come along and enjoy the company and a meal and she means all.

“You could be nine to 90 years of age and if you are feeling isolated and in need of company she would be delighted to see you. You could tell people you are going to help them dry the dishes but drying dishes is not compulsory. The Rotary have been invited to join them for a meal and they intend to pay a visit within the next month.”