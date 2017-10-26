Cafe orchestra for folk club

Girvan Folk Club is delighted to welcome John Duffy’s café orchestra to the club on Friday 27th October.

With John Duffy (bouzouki/vocal), Karen Henderson (Fiddle), Martin Henderson (Bass), and Ian Newlands on Guitar an evening of swinging, rootsy, European, folk jazz and blues is promised.

The Concert kicks off at 8.30pm in the Queens Hotel, Montgomerie Street, Girvan and tickets priced £8 are available at the door. Further info can be found on www.girvanfolkclub.shutterfly.com or by contacting 01465 714934