Carrick tour for rural theatre

Following its successful launch night on September 19 The Gaiety in Ayr is looking forward to its first rural theatre event.

Joining them are the exceptional and celebrated theatre company, Northumberland Theatre Company with their adaption of the classic Charles Dickens novel, Barnaby Rudge, adapted by Stewart Howson and directed by Gillian Hambleton.

Performing to family audiences in small venues in towns and villages in Ayrshire, the story focuses on Barnaby, a young man being drawn into the Gordon Riots of the late 18th Century when a storm was falsely whipped up about an impending Catholic takeover of Britain, but rather than being just a history this certainly has resonances for contemporary audiences.

Stewart Howson, who adapted the story said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare to adapt any Dickens’s work for most of them were published in magazine instalments so brevity did not pay. Dickens wasn’t out to help me (or himself) very much!

“He abandoned several attempts at starting a book called ‘Gabriel Varden’… then changed the title to ‘Barnaby Rudge’ and thinking he’d try his hand at one of these new murder mystery stories, tucked one of those in.

“He then published 35 chapters before deciding he’d had enough, jumped five years and began another, different story. New characters appear and old ones vanish and reappear at the very end only in a “pantomime walk-down” of coincidences.”

Five actors will take the show on the road this October, including a trainee actor and musician, Craig Fairbairn, from Newcastle. Tickets can be purchased from The Gaiety.

TOUR DATES

All performances at 7.30pm

17th Oct – Ballantrae Community Centre

18th Oct – The Gaiety Theatre

19th Oct – Fairlie Village Hall

20th Oct – The Quay Zone

21st Oct – The Carrick Centre