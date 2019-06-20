Ayr’s Holy Fair and Pipes in the Park

The spectacular Holy Fair with Armed Forces and Pipes in the Park takes place at Low Green, Ayr on Saturday, June 22, from 12 noon to 4pm.

The free event, organised by South Ayrshire Council and now in its 30th year, is a family favourite with fairground rides, military attractions, stalls, dance arena, competitions and bagpipes galore.

It is an opportunity to support our Armed Forces as well as service families, veterans and cadets.

The pipe band competition is a popular attraction each year as pipers compete in front of the backdrop of Ayr beach.

The Children’s Fun Dog Show is always a favourite and the beach volleyball tour features for a second year with both male and female competitors. A new addition at the fair this year is Golden Ball Mania – can you find the golden ball in the giant ball pit?

This year organisers are also encouraging people to come along and find out more about eco bricks and any that you bring along on the day will be collected and donated to local causes.

As always, an official flag-raising ceremony marks the start of the Holy Fair at 11.45am.

Councillor Brian McGinley, economy and culture portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “The 2019 Holy Fair promises to be the best yet, it’s a great family day out and not to be missed.

“The fair grows year on year and is a prime example of the kind of event South Ayrshire is becoming renowned for.

“The Holy Fair attracts people from far and wide giving us the opportunity to showcase the best that South Ayrshire has to offer and boosting the local economy at the same time.”