Festival bringing a river of light

The 13th Carrick Carnival of Light will take place on Saturday 21st October 2017 in Girvan.

The River of Light lantern procession will gather at The Glendoune Centre on Piedmont Road from 6.30pm with this year’s theme being “Heids ‘n’ Hooses”.

The parade will set off at 7pm through the streets of Girvan to the sound of The Pokey Hats and will stop at Girvan shorefront around 7.30pm for the finale performance “Traces”. A fantastic light show featuring fire sculptures and a pyrotechnic display. Entrance is free and an estimated 2000 people attend each year.

This year’s event will be complemented by Carnival Club: two nights of music and comedy. Doors open at 7pm on Friday 20th October 2017 and will see Trongate Rum Riots, The Barrstools, Robin Adams, and MC Adam the Greig perform at the Catholic Hall, Henrietta Street, Girvan.

After Saturday’s procession the celebration will continue at the Queens Hotel, Girvan featuring Junkman’s Choir, Harry & the Hendersons, Kieran Robinson, and MC Adam the Greig. Tickets cost £9 each or £15 for the weekend and can be purchased at www.universe.com/events/carnival-club-tickets-ayr-KBM57W. A limited number of tickets are also available from The Sweetie Shop, Girvan.