First foot Burns inspired play area

A new play area inspired by the life, works and words of the bard opens at the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway on Saturday 23 September.

The fantastic new facility includes a mini Burns Cottage, Tam o’ Shanter zip wire, Witches Cauldron roundabout and Auld Kirk climbing wall and makes a feature of the Scots language which is used throughout the award-winning museum.

Ayrshire families are invited to ‘first foot’ the new play area, which has been named Scots Wa-Hey, on Saturday 23 September from 11am - 4pm.

The play park is located at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway which comprises the Auld Kirk and Brig o’ Doon, the cottage where Burns was born, the Burns Monument and the award-winning museum with its unrivalled Burns’ collection. The museum was generously supported by the Scottish Government and the Heritage Lottery Fund.