Girvan Active Schools and Girvan Community Sports Hub are celebrating Girls in Sport by holding a festival and showcasing local clubs and activities.

Girls from Primary 7 to S6 can try their hand at sports and activities such as dance, fitness, golf, rugby and volleyball.

These sports are offered in the Girvan area throughout the year.

The fun takes place on Monday, November 5 from 3.45pm to 6pm at Girvan Academy.