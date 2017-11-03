Get in some early Christmas shopping at church craft sale

On Saturday 4th November from 10am to 2pm Girvan South Parish Church is holding a craft fair and car boot sale in the church hall.

They will have various stalls for you to look at and hopefully purchase some Christmas gifts.

There will be cards, baking knitting, sewn items, photos, calendars, furniture, Christmas hampers, biscuits, crackers quilting and various other items.

Added to this you can search the car boot tables for the treasure you can’t refuse. We will also have a pop up café where you can purchase a nice cuppa and a snack to revive you. Look forward to meeting you there.