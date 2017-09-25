Get ready to go purple for Hospice

Ayrshire Hospice staff are getting ready for the sixth anniversary of their annual Go Purple Day which this year will take place on Friday 13th October during Hospice Care Week.

Staff recently had a dress rehearsal and donned their purple accessories to encourage the Ayrshire community to get on board. Whether it’s wearing purple to work or school, baking purple cakes, or doing a purple sponsored challenge, why not join the purple fun in aid of the Ayrshire Hospice?

Over the last five years the “Go Purple” campaign has raised over £96,000 for the hospice and has seen people from all parts of Ayrshire come together to raise vital funds for the charity.

Mandy Yule, Chief Executive at the Ayrshire Hospice said: “Go Purple has really captured the imagination of people across Ayrshire - from the farmer who dyed his sheep purple and purple ice cream contests to elegant purple afternoon teas, “wear it purple” days and purple gunge contests - there’s no end to the creativity of our fantastic fundraisers!”

This year’s Go Purple event has attracted support from across Ayrshire including Tesco, Morrisons, Microtech Digital, NHS Ayrshire & Arran but more participants are warmly welcomed.

Last year it cost almost £7.4million to run the hospice, equating to over £20,000 per day. Of that £7.4million, over £4.3million has to be raised from voluntary donations alone.

Mandy adds: “Many people think that hospices are places full of doom and gloom, when quite often it’s the contrary. Yes, there are many profound and sad moments and we are privileged to be able to offer outstanding care and support to patients and families who are going through those difficult times. But there are also moments full of joy and caring. Our vital work is filled with moments that make people smile during a time that’s difficult for everyone. Each year, Go Purple raises many a smile and we’d like to encourage everyone to spread that joy. Please do sign up today!”

The hospice provides care where there is no cure for someone’s condition, but which aims to improve the quality of each day for people who have a limited time to live. Sometimes that will mean caring for someone who is approaching the end of their life, making them as comfortable as possible in the hospice in-patient unit or at home. At other times it will be supporting someone with a life-limiting illness at a much earlier stage – perhaps through offering them a place at the hospice day services centre or working with their team of specialist community nurses.

So go on, bring a smile to someone’s face. Don your purple glasses, bake a purple cake, tie up your purple laces or pull on your purple tights! Support your local hospice and make Friday 13th October matter!

You can also support the campaign by text donate - send PURP06 plus £5 (or your preferred amount) to 70070. Volunteer at our purple bucket collection collections or help to spread the word by posting about Go Purple on Facebook @AyrshireHospice or use #gopurple2017 on Twitter.

For more Go Purple fundraising ideas or support materials please contact the Ayrshire Hospice fundraising team on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org