Guitar legend to perform in concert in Girvan

Preston Reed, who taught Ed Sheeran to play guitar when he was 14 years old, is to perform in concert in Girvan next Friday, June 28.

It’s been four years since Preston, famous for inventing the integrated percussive style of playing that has influenced generations of younger players, was last in concert in Girvan.

He’s been touring the world, from China to Canada, the USA to Europe.

The concert in North Parish Church, Montgomerie St. Girvan KA26 9HE, starts at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £10 in advance or £12 on the door, are availble from The Sweetie Shop, Dalrymple Street and The Queens Hotel, Montgomerie Street or online www.prestonreed.com

Preston performed with a young Pakistani musician, Usman Riaz at TEDGlobal after it was discovered that he had learned Preston’s music and techniques in Pakistan by watching Preston’s YouTube videos.

The TED video has racked up almost five million views.

More recently Preston appeared on Sky TV’s ‘Guitar Star’ as a mentor.

From blues to jazz to funk to rock, Preston’s innate gift for composition shines through in his live shows, from his high powered hypnotic percussive tunes driven by pulsating rhythms and energy, to the reflective beauty of his ballads.