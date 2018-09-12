It’s doors open at the Carrick Centre

Opened since 2012, The Carrick Centre Maybole has grown and developed into a diverse community and visitor centre offering a host of clubs, activities, exciting projects and opportunities for all ages.

The Centre is a ‘not for profit’ company and registered charity and relies on the support of the community and visitors to the area as well as funders and volunteers to provide the services it has on offer and to act as a support organisation to some key groups and projects.

Still perhaps a hidden gem to some it is opening its doors on Friday, 14th September 2018 with an ALL FREE Open Evening to showcase what is has on offer and to allow it’s users to showcase their clubs and activities too!

With free refreshments & home-baking for the adults and free juice & biscuits and access to the Soft Play, Sensory Play Zone and other fun for the kids it looks like a great night to take a tour and have some fun at the same time.

Each visitor on the night both adult and child will receive a raffle ticket to have the chance to win tickets to some of their well-attended Christmas Special Events e.g. Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Lunch etc. which will be drawn on the night.

They will also be drawing the winner of their Free Prize Community “Have Your Say” Survey Draw which has been running through the summer in the Café and has been at some of the fun and open days running in the area.

The Early Years Nursery will be opening its doors and you can tour the various locations in the Centre which host the Youth Cafes, Cook School Training Kitchen and more.

As well as a variety of dancing, fitness, martial arts, yoga, health & wellbeing, and arts & crafts the Centre also supports other groups that are run by hardworking volunteers like Carrick Tots and Carrick Sensory and you can find out more about these and how to access them at the Open Evening.

So, for a great way to see what is on your doorstep in North Carrick, just head along to the Centre on Friday 14th between 6pm and 8pm - they look forward to welcoming you and your friends and family on the night.

The Centre is located in Maybole, North Carrick next to the Railway station and you can find a map and directions at www.carrickcentre.co.uk. You can also follow the Centre on Facebook & Twitter @carrickcentre or give them a call on 01655 883222.

What’s On at The Carrick Centre

SPECIAL EVENT Friday Sep 14th 6pm – 8pm

THE CARRICK CENTRE OPEN NIGHT- FIND OUT WHAT’S ON YOUR DOORSTEP – FREE Event

Come along for a tea/coffee and find out what goes on at the Centre and what it has to offer. Something for Everyone! Meet some of the groups & clubs too. Fitness, Dancing, Youth Groups, Seniors Clubs, Singing - all ages, Acting, Martial Arts, Health & Well-being …Youth Café’s, Training Kitchen, Employability … Early Years Nursery will be opening its doors and free Soft Play, Sensory Play Zone and more for the kids to enjoy while your browse.

Autumn Term Mondays – “NEW CAROLINES GYMNASTIC ACADEMY” – 5.30pm-6.30pm

Autumn Term Wednesdays – “ACT Out! Youth Theatre” 3.30pm – 7.30pm

[P1-P 3.30pm-4.40pm], [P7–S4 5pm-6.10pm], [P4-P6 6.20pm-7.30pm] £1.50 per session.

[Age16-24? Volunteer as a Drama Assistant – Take Part, Build Skills and more…] Limited Spaces Sign Up at 01292 270 924 or robbie.gordon@ayrgaiety.co.uk

Saturday Sep 15th - “KIDS CINEMA CLUB” showing Disney’s “TANGLED” Cert PG 10am-12noon

The magically long-haired Rapunzel has spent her entire life in a tower, but now that a runaway thief has stumbled upon her, she is about to discover the world ...

Drop In – No booking required. No charge just a donation to go towards activities.

Friday Sep 21st - “CARRICK CINEMA CLUB” showing “THE GREATEST SHOWMAN” Cert PG 7.30pm

Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical. Inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum (Jackman), the film follows the visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle. Also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £5 available to purchase on the night.

EVERY MONDAY & FRIDAY - “FOODBANK” in the Centre 10am-12noon

All donations greatly appreciated and can be handed in during Centre opening times.