Little Xmas Stars to take centre stage

Ayr town centre is set to celebrate its very own little stars with a brand new approach for the annual Christmas switch-on.

The new look celebration on Sunday, 19 November between 12noon and 5pm, will see South Ayrshire’s children and young take centre stage.

The new ‘Little Stars Light up Ayr’ competition is looking for nominations for children or young people with the winner having the honour of switching on Ayr’s Christmas lights. Part of the South Ayrshire Youth Forum Awards (SYFA), nominations are open for people aged 8-26 who love Christmas and help to make it a magical time of the year.

The day will begin at noon with Santa, his reindeers and an array of Christmas characters arriving at Fish Cross before making their way up High Street. The grand finale comes at 5pm when the cast of Ayr Gaiety’s Cinderella pantomime join the winner of our competition for a Christmas sing-along before the countdown to the lights being switched on.

Full list of events: Dalmilling Primary, Newton Primary, Sacred Heart Primary, St. Cuthberts Primary and many more appearing at the Wallace Tower Little Stars stage. Entertainment at the Newmarket Street Stage

Fun and music at Ayr Central Stage from West FM and guests plus Santa’s Christmas Grotto grand opening in support of #BuyMSH and lots of costumed Santas ready to take to the streets for Ayrshire Cancer Support’s Santa Dash!

A dance extravaganza at Arran Mall with local dance schools including Aileen Robertson School of Dance, Alloway Academy of Dance, Alloway Performing Arts, Dansarena, Dawn Turnbull School of Dance, Elite Dance School, Karen Douglas Dancers and Sophie Oliver School of Dance!

Plus take a ride on the Ayr Christmas Express train, have your picture taken with elves, sleighs and real life reindeers, make your own Christmas Tree and lantern decorations, look out for the Spirits of Christmas as Dickens’ Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take to the streets, visit Wellington Square to see the outdoor school Christmas art exhibition, enjoy fairground rides, Christmas market tables and much more!

Nominations for the Little Stars to Light Up Ayr can be made via the South Ayrshire Youth Forum awards. Nominations close on Friday, 3 November (details at the bottom of the web page).

If you are a school, youth group or young band or performer it may not be too late to become involved. Contact Nicole.drummond@south-ayrshire.gov.uk to find out more.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said he was sure the event would be a big hit, “Thousands of people come to Ayr town centre every year to enjoy the day and watch the town centre light up for the festive season.

“This year we’ll be welcoming one of our own little stars to push the button to start the countdown to Christmas, and I’m looking forward to meeting the lucky winner later this year.

“With a full-range of events, concerts and local talent on offer alongside a great range of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants available, this year’s event will have something for everyone. I’ve now got my fingers crossed for good weather to complement this fantastic programme. I hope to see you there.”