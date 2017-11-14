Quay Zone folk night for St Andrew’s Day

“Barnaby Rudge” by Charles Dickens was the latest first for The Quay Zone in Girvan, and there’s more to come for the venue.

Staged by the Northumberland Theatre Company the production took place in the Studio Zone showing to good effect the versatility offered by the new Leisure Centre.

Barnaby Rudge at the Quay Zone theatre.

The 50 strong audience thoroughly enjoyed the touring company’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel. The talented five-member cast delivered a vibrant, and at times comedic, performance of this powerful blend of historical realism and ‘grotesque’ melodrama that had the audience enthralled from the opening scene.

The Quay Zone was particularly pleased to be able to participate in the Ayrshire Rural Touring Networks programme of events organised in conjunction with The Gaiety Theatre. Not only did Barnaby Rudge deliver a great evening for those who attended but it also demonstrated that The Quay Zone can be a venue for much more than the more general connection with swimming and fitness and that providing leisure can come in many forms and benefits.

With this in mind the Centres next foray into the arts takes place on Thursday, 30th November. In celebration of St Andrews day “Aonach Mòr” will be delivering an exciting blend of songs and tunes in an evening of contemporary folk music.

The Quay Zone is looking forward to hosting the event and will be operating a licenced café bar before and during the performance from 7pm on the night.

This event is also in conjunction with The Gaiety and The Rural Touring Network and funded by The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Tickets, age 18+ are £9/£8 concession and are available from The Quay Zone reception which is open 7 days week.

“Aonach Mòr” combines the talents of Grant McFarlane, Claire Hastings & Ron Jappy to create an exciting blend of songs and tunes. With accordion, fiddle, guitar, piano & song, they draw on a wealth of traditional material whilst adding contemporary melodies and new works.

Highlighting some of Scotland’s finest young talent, each member brings their own repertoire and influences to the band that showcases their musical heritage.

Claire Hastings (Voice) won the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year award in 2015. Performances include singing at BBC Proms in the Park accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Ron Jappy was third in the 2012 Glenfiddich Fiddle Championship in Blair Castle and received 3rd place in the 2012 competition. Grant McFarlane is a dynamic young accordionist.