Remembering Acker at jazz club gig

The next Ayr Jazz Club gig is on Friday 20th October at Ayr Rugby Club, Millbrae, Alloway with Hamish McGregor - Remembering Acker.

This is an Edinburgh based band created a few years ago to recognise and feature the music of the late Acker Bilk. It is led by clarinetist Hamish McGregor.

The line up includes Colin Steele (trumpet), Dave Batchelor (trombone), Campbell Normand (piano) & Alastair Morrow (drums).

Please note that this is a two hour concert with one interval and takes place from 7.30pm - 10.30pm. Tickets at the door - £8 for members & £10 for visitors.

Further information www.ayrjazzclub.webs.com