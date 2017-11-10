Shanna set to take music world by storm

Ayrshire based singer-songwriter Shanna, is taking the UK Music Scene by storm with her debut single ‘Survivors’, released on Sun Turtle Records.

22 year-old Shanna Hodge has only been performing for a matter of months, but her honest, powerful and humbling performances alongside her ethos, “A voice for the voiceless” have gained remarkable attention within her local scene.

Shanna will be performing at a relaunch concert in Harley’s in Ayr on Wednesday, November 15 at 7pm. Entry is free and also on the bill are esperi, becca and sxvxntee.

‘Survivors’ produced by David McAulay (King Creosote, Remember Remember) and mastered by renowned engineer Pete Maher (The Killers, U2, Lana Del Rey) focuses on ‘the pain we force ourselves through from difficult experiences’ but how hopeful we should be for pushing through and overcoming these obstacles’.

Shanna’s relatable experience of feeling like an outsider overwhelmingly shines through, captured beautifully by the performance, personality and production of the release.

The B-Side to ‘Survivors’ features an electronic remix by Producer/DJ Stefan Janik. Stefan has been making a name for himself since the age of 15 and with the backing of BBC Introducing and DF Concerts, Stefan has clocked up an impressive three appearances at T In The Park as well as high profile supports with Annie Mac and Example.

Now 18, Stefan has created an ambient electronic take on ‘Survivors’ after being inspired by Shanna’s powerful lyrics and message.