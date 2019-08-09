Don’t forget your dancing shoes and factor 50 for Music on the Prom

Music on the Prom Girvan is a fantastic, fun-filled day for all the family, where people come to dance on the Prom to music from the 50s, 60s and 70s from the ‘GYT Travelling JukeBox’ or ‘Live Acts’.

Sit in one of our deckchairs and enjoy the entertainment with a view of Ailsa Craig in front of you and the Kids Play Park and Girvan Boating Pond behind you!

If you’re looking for a wee day trip somewhere, then Music on the Prom helps make Girvan one of the best days out in Ayrshire!

Music on the Prom takes place on Sunday, August 11 from 1-5pm.

Visit Music On The Prom Girvan for more details.