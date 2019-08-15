Enjoy 60 Days of Summer at Culzean Castle

National Trust for Scotland’s Culzean Castle is offering 100 families per day the chance to enjoy all that the historic Ayrshire estate has to offer for a special price, until August 27.

The 60 Days of Summer offer gives families entry to the stunning coastal estate for £30 for 2 adults and up to 4 children compared to the usual entry price of £42.25 and £24 for 1 adult and up to 4 children, instead of £33.25.

Once inside the grand gates, families can spend hours and hours exploring Culzean Castle, its sprawling estate and gardens and the amazing playparks Adventure Cove and Wild Woodland, as well as enjoying tasty Ayrshire treats served up at one of its welcoming cafes.

In addition, ticket holders will also get 10 per cent off in one of our Culzean gift shops.

Operations Manager at Culzean, Gareth Clingan said: “Culzean Castle is one of Scotland’s national and natural treasures and there is just so much to discover here. Our stunning clifftop castle, beautiful beaches, miles and miles of lovely walks and of course the fascinating history all add up to make this a very special place and perfect for a family day out this summer.”

The 60 Days of Summer offer runs until 27 August. Full terms and conditions are available at www.nts.org.uk.