The Dunure Fun Day takes place at Kennedy Park, Dunure on Saturday, August 17 from 1-3.30pm.

Attractions and events include Owl magic, Craft stalls, bric-a-brac, Dunure Coastal Rowing Skiff, sand art, face painting, sports, netball throw, wet sponge throw, Face Painting, cup cake competition, BBQ, teas, beer tent, baking stall, bottle stall, tombola, raffle, book stall, plant stall and lots more.