Follow the yellow brick road to Girvan Academy this December

The Jolly Good Show theatre group in Girvan has announced details of its much-anticipated festive pantomime.

This year’s pantomime is “The Wizard of Oz”, a lively local adaptation of this popular seasonal show.

The Jolly Good Show Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 29 at 8pm in the Catholic Hall, Girvan.

Rehearsals for the pantomime begin on Sunday, September 1 in the South Parish Hall, Girvan.

Two performances of “The Wizard of Oz” will take place at Girvan Academy on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, giving plenty of opportunities for young audiences to experience live theatre in Girvan.

The Girvan pantomime is a sure-fire favourite with adults and children alike, as local stars take on the roles in the show.

Jolly Good Show performers will bring the Wizard of Oz characters to life with a colourful spectacle of music, dance and action-packed comedy.

The Jolly Good Show theatre group is supported by Carrick Futures.