Have a blast blethering about books and stories

There’s a lot of blether going on as Book Week Scotland, the country’s biggest celebration of reading and writing, returns for its eighth year.

Across South Ayrshire, there is a selection of interesting events including author talks, storytelling and workshops.

A special book, Blether, created from real-life stories submitted by members of the public has been released as part of the the week-long event.

A total of 100,000 free copies of the Blether book, celebrating the theme of conversation, will be available from libraries and other community venues during Book Week Scotland.

Marc Lambert, CEO of the Scottish Book Trust, said: “Book Week Scotland brings people of all ages and walks of life together to share and enjoy books; it is a week of books and reading for everyone. We have an exciting range of inspiring, unusual and accessible events with a diverse mix of authors, writers and illustrators.

“This year we are celebrating the theme of conversation in all its forms, from a wee blether to the life changing heart-to-heart. We hope you can join us at a local Book Week Scotland event, or online through our Digital Festival.”

Mairi Kidd, head of literature, languages & publishing, Creative Scotland said: “From the Gruffalo to gardening and crime to cookery, there’s something for everyone in Book Week Scotland.

“There are so many ways to get involved – online or in venues across the country, from telephone boxes to local libraries, where you’ll find books in English, Gaelic, Scots and other languages as well as audio books, e-books, braille books and more.”

Events across South Ayrshire:

Laughter Lines with Ronnie Russell: Wednesday, November 20; 2pm-3pm, Girvan Library

· Elsie Inglis: The Woman Who Would Not Sit Still!: Wednesday, November 20, 7pm-8.30pm, Troon Library:

· The Kilt: A Family in History: Wednesday, November 20; 7pm-8.30pm, Troon Library

· A Death in the Family: Thursday, November 21, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Ayr Carnegie Library

· Happy Families! Cartoon Workshop: Saturday, November 23; 2-3.30pm, Ayr Carnegie Library

For more details on Book Week Scotland and the events happening in South Ayrshire, visit www.scottishbooktrust.com/book-week-scotland/events.