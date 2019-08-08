Kirkmichael Church garden fete

Kirkmichael Church’s annual Garden Fete takes place on Saturday, August 10 in the Manse garden, with a short opening ceremony at 2pm.

The Fete will consist of the usual stalls, a pet competition and other attractions, not least afternoon teas with delicious homebaking.

Tea tickets are priced at £4.00 each and are payable on entry.

Some live music will also provide entertainment during the afternoon. Always a most enjoyable afternoon in a lovely rural setting, Gerald and Janet Jones warmly invite you to their home, and to share in the spirit of a popular and long-established village occasion.

All proceeds are for the funds of Kirkmichael Church.