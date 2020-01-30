Snowdrop festival blossoms at Culzean Castle & Country Park

Snowdrops often start appearing across the South West at the turn of the year – a welcome sign that Spring is not far away.

From January 25 to March 11, 35 of Scotland’s finest gardens, woodlands, and will open their doors for the 14th year of the Snowdrop festival.

These delicate little blooms can brighten up even the gloomiest of days, so why not plan a visit to Culzean Castle & Country Park and discover a snowdrop wonderland across the 600-acre estate.

Enjoy walks through the majestic woodland, past secluded ponds and along the clifftop, taking in the stunning Ayrshire views.

Not to be missed of course is the castle itself, among other attractions including the Walled Garden, Swan Pond, Deer Park and Adventure Cove.

As part of the festival, Culzean rangers are inviting people join them for the snowdrop trail and crafts over the weekend of February 1 and 2; from 1.30–3.30pm.

Snowdrops first appeared in Scotland in the 18th century.

The plant is not native to Britain, but its hardiness and adaptability allows it to thrive in the Scottish climate.

Its botanical name is Galanthus, which means milk flower – an apt name for the dainty white flower whose buds look like drops of milk hanging from the stem.

Catherine Erskine, chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Snowdrops foretell the changing of the seasons and, for many of us, they are a welcome indicator that spring is just around the corner.

“We are very lucky in Scotland to have such a fantastic climate for snowdrops, with many species flourishing here and creating magnificent displays.

“Many of the festival venues are in the grounds of some of Scotland’s most historic buildings and estates, creating a spectacular sight.”

She added: “We hope the festival will encourage people to go outdoors and discover this beautiful flower alongside the region’s stunning gardens.”

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival is organised by Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by Visit Scotland.

For details of all the gardens and grounds taking part in the event, visit www.visitscotland.com/snowdrop.