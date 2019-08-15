Take part in Culzean Treasure Trail

Some pesky pirates have docked at Culzean’s shore and dropped some treasure around the park on their visit!

Can you help find the pieces of eight silver coins before they return for Pirate & Smugglers Weekend, on Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September?

Pick up your trail map from The Aviary or Home Farm Gift Shop and make your way around the park using your treasure map.

Once you’ve found all the coins return your trail to the starting point to receive your pirate’s sticker.

All who complete the trail will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to WIN a pirate themed hamperrrrrrr!

Prize draw will take place Sunday, September 15.

Runs until September 15

Location: Start/Finish at The Home Farm Gift Shop of Aviary

Time: Start/Finish Gift Shop 10-5pm

Start/Finish Aviary 11-4pm

Price: £2 per trail