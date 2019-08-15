Your What’s On Guide

Friday August 16

Summer Whist Drive

Dailly Scout Group hold a fundraising Summer Whist Drive in the Scout Hall. All welcome. Both beginners and keen whist players are invited to come and join in. Play starts at 7.30pm. £2 for entry and light supper. There will be a raffle on the night.

Saturday August 17

Dunure Fun Day

An excellent day out for all the family in the Kennedy Park, Dunure from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Ballantrae Flower Show

Ballantrae’s annual Flower Show is organised by Ballantrae and District Horticultural Society and is held in the village Community Centre, 36A Main Street, Ballantrae. This year’s show will be opened by Andy McAlpine at 2pm followed by presentation of prizes at approximately 3pm. Entrance £3 including cream tea.

Maiden’s Gala

So much going on at the event from 1-4pm - tombola, coastguard, tombola, face painting, Girvan Lifeboat, raffle, homebaking, Carrick Coastal Rowing Club display and so much more.

Sunday August 18

Music on the Prom Girvan

Music on The Prom Girvan is brought to you by Girvan Youth Trust, sponsored by The Vaults and The Sweetie Shop.

Every Sunday from 9th June to 25th August (inclusive), Girvan Promenade, KA26 9AH, is the place to be from 1pm to 5pm for great music from lots of eras and a bit of dancing too. Each Sunday in the season, the Girvan Youth Trust Travelling Juke Box will be entertaining music lovers from 1pm through to 5pm, with a live band taking to the stage from 3pm to 4pm.

If the weather is bad the event will be held in a local hall. No ticket required - this is a free event although donations will be gratefully received! Everyone welcome. Get all the up-to-date information at www.facebook.com/MusicOnThePromGirvan

Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra

The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra is coming to Ballantrae! Fresh from their tour of Japan this highly respected orchestra will perform in the Ballantrae Community Hall on Sunday 18 August at 2pm as part of the Ballantrae Trust’s Music, Theatre and Cinema programme. We expect this to be a very popular event so please purchase your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra at the Community Hall, Main Street, Ballantrae, at 2pm (doors open from 1.30pm)

Tickets: Adult £6, Concession £5, Child £2.50, Family Ticket £15

Tickets available from Craigimeains Home and Garden Centre

Wednesday August 21

Strawberry tea

Enjoy a delicious Strawberry Tea at the South Parish Church, Henrietta Street, Girvan, KA26 9AL, on Wednesday, 21st August from 2pm to 4pm.

Tickets £3.50. All welcome.

Coffee at the Kirk

Enjoy a casual coffee at St Colmon Church, Manse Road, Colmonell every Wednesday morning from 10am to 12noon. Come along to enjoy great

conversation, friendship and hospitality!