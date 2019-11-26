Tide Lines to play Ayr Town Hall next summer

The new sound of young Scotland, Tide Lines, who played a sell-out show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom at the beginning of November have announces a tour of Scotland in 2020, with a date at Ayr Town Hall on June i8.

Tide Lines’ sound is a combination of Celtic soul, folk philosophy and big guitars with the voice of a Gaelic angel in singer and chief songwriter Robert Robertson.

The band – Robert Robertson on guitar and vocals, Ross Wilson on keyboards, Alasdair Turner on guitar, and Gus Munro on drums – who all hail from rural Scotland apart from Glaswegian Gus, first emerged in the summer of 2016 with the release of their debut single, ‘Far Side Of The World’.

The following year they self-released their debut album ‘Dreams We Never Lost’, which has become something of a runaway success north of Hadrian’s Wall and has led to the band selling out shows across the Highlands and Islands, from Glasgow to John O’Groats and all points inbetween.

The enthusiasm the band encountered when they took their show further south for a number of shows last year confirmed that the word of mouth on Tide Lines is unstoppable.

Catch them now while you can still see the whites of their eyes.

Robert said: “Our Barrowlands gig was a real ‘pinch me, I can’t believe it’ moment, so the question was: what can we do to top that? The answer is a tour all round Scotland finishing up with an even bigger show in Glasgow. We can’t wait to get out there and let our fans hear some of the new songs we’ve been working on.”

Tide Lines are in the process of recording their second album, which will be released in the spring of 2020.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday, November 28 from the band’s website