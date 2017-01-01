Carrick Gazette

Children give the lowdown on their dream homes.

Kids describe their dream homes

UK working parents can save more than �50 every week by sending their children to breakfast clubs.

School breakfast clubs a ‘lifeline’

Home energy advice for Scottish households

Scots are the biggest movie snackers!

Last chance for youngsters to pipe up for Championships

Don’t let January 16 make you blue!

Scottish students are best in the UK for understanding financial jargon.

Scots students most financially savvy in the UK

Walkers and winter sports enthusiasts are being urged to stay safe on Scotland's mountains.

Plea to stay safe on Scottish mountains

David Clark, right, with some of the Girvan junior section golfers.

Call for new members as golf club juniors set to expand

The home leg of the Super Quaich Series beckons for Cammy McGarvie

South Ayrshire plays host to super quaich cyclocross

Girvan slump to away defeat but look forward to junior cup tie

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

Burners blow away festive cobwebs with traditional visit to ‘the masts’

Malcolm is Girvan club’s New Year trophy winner

Kirkoswald cyclist Duncan is Carrick’s own man o’ miles!

Turnberry to continue to host national golf club charity challenge

Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Pictured left to right are Rev Jim Guthrie (retired) Dr James Flowerdew (Girvan Rotary President) and Idris Jones (retired Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church)

Bishop’s Christmas message of giving

Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School RSPB Big School Birdwatch

All eyes are on the skies for the RSPB’s Big birdwatch 2017

37th Brit Awards nominees revealed

17-07-2013. Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Mobile phones. Mobile phone.

4G arrives in Girvan - but could knock out your TV!

Employers’ bizarre excuses for underpaying staff

Have your say on council plans for next decade

Malcolm is Girvan club’s New Year trophy winner

