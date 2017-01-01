Carrick Gazette

Ayrshire businesses concern over Brexit

Politics
The report reveals new figures showing 27 per cent of children in Scotland are overweight or obese. Pic: Graham Hamilton/TSPL

Child health in Scotland ‘amongst worst in Europe’, reveals new report

News
New figures reveal gin and beer are following in the footsteps of exporting phenomenon Scotch whisky, Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom has said.

Burns Night boom for Scottish drinks

News
Local force to target road safety

Crime

Most optimistic Self Assessment expense claims

News 2

‘Disappointing’ results for rail passengers

News

Asda Wonky Veg win best new product award

News
A report by Family Friendly Working Scotland suggests parents with low earnings are more likely to be in jobs which deny flexible working.

Need to boost workplace flexibility for the lower-paid

News
Every woman will have continuity of care from a primary midwife, who will provide the majority of their antenatal, childbirth and postnatal care, as part of a new model of care for maternity services in Scotland. The proposal is one of 76 recommendations made in a review of maternity and neonatal services, published today.

Review of maternity and neonatal services in Scotland

News

Tight security at Turnberry for President Trump inauguration

More Sport
Iain Fisher in full flight.

All roads lead to Ayrshire as Burners host super quaich series

More Sport

Burners attract 500 cyclists to cyclocross

More Sport
Reilly breaks through on goal in the first half.

Narrow defeat sends Girvan out of junior cup

Football

Coach calls on Girvan fans to turn out in numbers for Scottish junior cup match

Football

Girvan golfers look forward to AGM - rabbit hole permitting!

More Sport

Dailly’s footballing twins sign for Rangers

Football
House sparrow, Passer domesticus, female perched on feeder in garden. Ray Kennedy (rspb-images.com)

Take part in RSPB’s big garden birdwatch in South Ayrshire

Whats on
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 taking place once again at Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 line-up announced

Whats on

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
Football
The new Quay Zone in Girvan is due to open in spring this year.

19 new jobs at Girvan’s Quay Zone

Business
Crime