Carrick Gazette

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
The latest research by leading online estate agent, eMoov.co.uk, has revealed that family factors such as marriage, divorce and having kids are still the biggest influences behind us moving house.

Family Factors are Still the Largest Influence When Moving House

News
New research has revealed that 1 in 5 Britons have bumped into someone that they know whilst abroad on their holidays, with the Canary Islands being one of the top places to do so.

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News
Light rain
8c
7c

Police targeting road safety

Crime

Kellogg’s cock-a-doodle-do into the Chinese New Year

News

Ayrshire businesses concern over Brexit

Politics

Child health in Scotland ‘amongst worst in Europe’, reveals new report

News
New figures reveal gin and beer are following in the footsteps of exporting phenomenon Scotch whisky, Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom has said.

Burns Night boom for Scottish drinks

News
HMRC has revealed a list of the most outlandish expenses which customers tried to claim back on their 2014-15 Self Assessment returns.

Most optimistic Self Assessment expense claims

News 2

Tight security at Turnberry for President Trump inauguration

More Sport
Iain Fisher in full flight.

All roads lead to Ayrshire as Burners host super quaich series

More Sport

Burners attract 500 cyclists to cyclocross

More Sport
Reilly breaks through on goal in the first half.

Narrow defeat sends Girvan out of junior cup

Football

Coach calls on Girvan fans to turn out in numbers for Scottish junior cup match

Football

Girvan golfers look forward to AGM - rabbit hole permitting!

More Sport

Dailly’s footballing twins sign for Rangers

Football
Frightened Rabbit are returning to Kendal Calling in the summer.

Frightened Rabbit, Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers on bill for 2017’s Kendal Calling festival

Music
Shirley McBride in the new exhibition in the McKechnie Institute

Shirley launches Girvan sport past and present exhibition

Whats on
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Lifestyle
Cooking up a right royal recipe at the BBC

Lifestyle
The new Quay Zone in Girvan is due to open in spring this year.

19 new jobs at Girvan’s Quay Zone

Business